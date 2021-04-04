TUSCUMBIA — Shelby Wimberly Lenz Barnett, 83, Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, April 5, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Truman Kimbrough and Mike Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. In observation of Covid-19 protocols, the family asks that everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.
Shelby was a member of Hook Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Methel Wimberly; husband and father of her children, Billy Lenz; and husband Jack Barnett.
Shelby is survived by her son, Terry Lenz (Pam), Sheffield; daughters, Brenda Richardson (Danny) and Janna Malone (Jack), all of Tuscumbia; brother, Buddy Wimberly, Muscle Shoals; sisters, Maggie Sue Richards, Muscle Shoals, and Sarah Pearson, Tuscumbia; grandchildren, Jeffrey Richardson (Meagan), Nicholas Richardson (Morgan), William Lenz (Destin), Makenzie Mills (Jacob), Sydney Malone, and Caleb Lenz; and special friend, Vicki Gandy.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Richardson, Nicholas Richardson, William Lenz, Caleb Lenz, Jack Malone, and Jacob Mills.
The family extends special thanks to Sherry Davis, Grace Gunn, and Ann Anderson, as well as to Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Shelby to Hook Street Baptist Church, 1021 N. Hook Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
