FLORENCE — Shelby Dean Smith Wade, age 84, of Florence, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. Visitation was Monday, October, 4th from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of Christ. The service followed at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Brother Sonny Owens and Brother Jerry Campbell officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery.
Shelby was a member at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ and was retired from Rogers Department Store. She loved to sew for her church and for family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Georgia and Thomas Smith; son, Keith Wade; brother, Thomas Aaron Smith; infant sister, and great-grandson, Willis Michael Myrick.
Survivors are her husband, Doyce Norman Wade; children, Michael Lynn Wade (Nan) and Cheryl Walker (David); sisters, Norma Rickard, Catherine Reatherford, and Caroline Givens; brothers, Jimmy Smith, Ray Smith, and Rick Smith. 10 grandchildren and 19 and one on the way great-grandchildren.
