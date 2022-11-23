PHIL CAMPBELL — Shelby Dean House Strickland, of Phil Campbell, AL, transitioned to her heavenly home on November 20, 2022 while surrounded by her children and loving, dedicated husband.
Shelby was born in Alabama on August 2, 1941 and lived the majority of her life in South Florida. During a visit to Alabama in the spring of 1966, Shelby met her husband, Jim Strickland, and they were married on November 26, 1966. In addition to her husband, Shelby is survived by her two daughters, Amy Dean Fernandez (Rene) and Shelby Beth Junkins (Kaley) and her two grandchildren, Lina Dean Fernandez and Austin James Fernandez.
Shelby was a Godly woman who loved her family. She was a dedicated mother, wife and sister. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Wayne McCoy House; mother, Verla Watson House; and father, Andrew Jackson House.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to her home church, Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1411 Herring Rd., Hackleburg, AL 35564.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com
