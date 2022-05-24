TUSCUMBIA — Shelby Fisher Jackson, 83, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on May 21, 2022 at 6 a.m. at her home after an extended illness battle with dementia. She was widowed on September 1, 2001, after 48 years of marriage to her soul mate, Reedus A. Jackson. Member of Mt Moriah Baptist Church Spring Valley.
Visitation will be today, May 24, 2022 from 1-2 at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Troy Fisher will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of 48 years, Reedus A. Jackson; parents, Johnnie and Etta (Isbell) Fisher; grandson, Ryan L. Jackson; sisters, Olene Moreland (infant), Pauline McAlister, Marie Brewer, and Nancy Fisher (infant); brothers, Clinton Fisher and Raymond Fisher (infant).
She is survived by her son, Ricky L. Jackson (Beverly) of Tuscumbia, AL; daughter, Rita J. Hatton (Dennis, Sr.) of Tuscumbia, AL; sister, Floetta “Flo” Zills of Arnold, MO; sister-in-law, Doris J. Gargis of Tuscumbia, AL; grandchildren, Randy L. Jackson, Felicia N. Terrell (Chase), of Tuscumbia AL, Bradley L. Jackson of Double Springs, AL, Dennis R Hatton Jr. (Loretta), Michael A. Hatton (Amanda), Kaylee D Burns (Jeremy) of Russellville, AL; great-grandchildren, Jordan L. Jackson, Owen R. Jackson, Evan R. Jackson, Lexie G. Terrell, Briley C. Terrell, Daniel L. J. Jackson, Gracie L. Jackson, Bentley L. Jackson, Khloe G. Burns, Dylan R. Hatton, Destiny R. Hatton, Madelynn M. Hatton, Andrew M. Hatton, Brayden C. Hatton, Cason S. Hatton; additional grandchildren, Josh Everett (Laura), Jessie Everett, Melody Burns, Megan Burns, Samantha Phelps (Ryan), Henry Burns (Kaylee), and Janett Moore (Jesse); additional great-grandchildren, Lindsay Everett, Logan Everett, Emmett Moore, Kayden Burns, and Korra Moore.
Special Thanks to special caregivers, Dewanna Jackson and Hospice of North Alabama.
Pallbearers will be Randy L. Jackson, Jordan L. Jackson, R. Chase Terrel, Dennis R. Hatton, Jr., Michael A Hatton, and Jeremy Burns. Honorary Pallbearer will be Josh Everett.
