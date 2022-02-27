PHIL CAMPBELL — Shelby Jean Hill, age 80, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Terrace Manor Nursing Home.
Mrs. Hill was a teacher at Phil Campbell Elementary School for several years She was an avid reader, who loved her family very much.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Ollie (Fuller) Hill; and sons, Kenny Nichols and Greg Nichols.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter-in-law, Sheila Nichols; grandchildren, Russ Nichols, Mitchell Nichols (Kathy), Sara Weese (David); great-grandchildren, Peyton Nichols, Thomas Weese, Phillip Weese; and sister, Concetta Willis.
The visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens. Speaking at the service will be Pastor Rachel Blankenship. The pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Dr. Keith Morrow for the many years of being Mrs. Hill’s doctor. Also a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Country Cottage and Terrace Manor for your love and care.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
