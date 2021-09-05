LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Shelby Jean Clifton, 77, died September 3, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Neal Funeral Home with service to follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. She was a member of Salem Church of Christ.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.