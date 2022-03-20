TUSCUMBIA — Shelby Jean Harris 72, of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022.
Shelby was a Christian and a member of Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church East Franklin. She was a retired secretary with the Great State of Alabama.
She is survived by her children, Jason Harris, Robyn Amerson (Tom); grandchildren, Marcus Amerson, Brett Suddith, Chelsea Suddith and Zach Amerson; sisters, Carol Mathhews (Curtis), Kim Cook (John); brother, Donny Hallman; as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Harris; parents, Matthew and Irene Hallman; sisters, Jo-Ann Hallman and Linda Hallman.
Visitation will be Monday, March 21, 2022 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Bro. Vernon Hood will officiate. Interment will follow the funeral service in East Franklin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
