MUSCLE SHOALS — Shelby Jean Hester, 83, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Visitation will be today, January 20, 2023 from 12-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Charlie James will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was of the Baptist faith.

