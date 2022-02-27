PHIL CAMPBELL — Shelby Jean Hill, 80, died February 23, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens. She was the mother of Kenny and Greg Nichols.

