FLORENCE — Shelby Jean Trousdale, 83, died July 4, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Antioch Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

