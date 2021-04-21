CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Shelby Jean Wilson Smith of Cypress Inn, TN passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 83 years, 8 months and 20 days after a brief illness. She was born on July 30, 1937 to the late Shelby Warren and Ida Barnett Wilson. She had worked at Genesco and was a homemaker and a member of Scotts Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elzo Smith; son, Jackie Warren Smith and sisters, Carmen Butler, Willadean Staggs, Dorothy Whitten, Sibyl Whitten and Reba Brown.
Mrs. Smith is survived by several nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, Imogene Smith of Cypress Inn, TN and brothers-in-law, Jeff Whitten of Iron City, TN and Carvel Smith of Cypress Inn, TN.
Services will be today, April 21, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Tim Hanback, John E. Banks, Junior Overstreet and Arthur Cordeiro officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will be today from 9 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Ross Pigg, Carl Harper, Jerry Whitten, Johnny Whitten, Randy Whitten and Rick Ethridge.
