FLORENCE — Shelby Phillips Moomaw, 82 of Florence, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was a member of Helton Drive Church of Christ, teachers union, and the YMCA. She was retired from Handy Head Start.
Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Wiley Deason. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Moomaw was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Phillips; second husband, O.F. Moomaw; granddaughter, Brandy Robertson; twin sister, Shirley Miley; other sisters, Barbara Owens and Christine Armstrong; and brothers, Lester and Chester South.
She is survived by daughters, Shelia Phillips, Sharon McKinney, and Charlotte Phillips; one son, Gary Phillips; one sister, Geneva Yerby; one brother, Harold South; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
