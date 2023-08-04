CHEROKEE — Shelby D. Sockwell, age 85, of Cherokee, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, August 5th, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Steve Slaton officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Commented