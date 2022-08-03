RUSSELLVILLE — Shelia Ann Edwards, 64, died August 1, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. A Memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel. She was the mother of Tanya and Ashley Edwards.

