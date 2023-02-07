IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Shelia Ann Moore, 64, died February 3, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Iron City Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the church with burial in Wolf Creek Cemetery. She was a press operator at CJ Mfg. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you