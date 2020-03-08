FLORENCE — Shelia Arnett Coker, 80, of Florence, AL, passed away March 5, 2020. Shelia was a retired beautician, loving homemaker and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.
Shelia is survived by her husband, Jerry Coker; sons, Mike Coker (Tammy) and Greg Coker; daughter, Belynda Fulmer (Tim); brothers, Glen Arnett, R.T. Arnett, and Bill Arnett; sisters, Linda Atkinson and Judy Brewer; special cousin, Shirley Butler; grandchildren, Katie Campbell (Michael), Matthew Fulmer (Jessica), and Lydia Stevenson (Sam); and great-grandchildren, Keaton Campbell and Knox Stevenson (due in 3 weeks).
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Roy Arnett and Henrietta Olive Arnett; and grandson, Michael Coker.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 4-8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Stacey Holt and Mike Crews officiating. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Fulmer, Michael Campbell, Sam Stevenson, Ubby Brewer, Chad Brewer, and Tim Thigpen. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Coker (deceased), Keaton Campbell, Knox Stevenson, and Sterling Roberson.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
