FLORENCE — Shelia Kay Baskins, 62 of Florence, passed away, Saturday, October 30, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jim Murphy officiating. Burial will be at Rhodesville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Shelia was born in Peoria, IL to the late Buford and Clara Brown Daniel. Shelia retired from TVA in 2019 after 41 years. She started in the service shops in 1978 and worked her way to health and safety at the MPB and then facilities at OSWH. She always talked about the wonderful people she worked with.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed gatherings, dancing, music, and playing cards. Her greatest joy was her grandson Nic, he was the love of her life. Shelia lived each day to her on beat, and she will truly be missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, David Baskins; brother, Billie Daniel, David Daniel, Sammy Daniel, and Larry Daniel; mother and father-in-law, Doyle and Margaret Lorene Baskins; brothers-in-law, Lynn Baskins, and Roger Dean.
Shelia is survived by her sons, Ray Baskins and Jeremy Baskins ( Brain Schleter); grandson, Nicholas Baskins; brother, Jimmy Daniel; sister, Billie Conte (Ron); sisters-in-law, Shirley Dean, Patty Baskins, Jean Daniel; brother-in-law, Bobby Baskins (Vickie); a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friend, Ralph Brown.
The family would like to thank Jimmy and Barbara Moomaw for all the love, support, and prayers. Also, a big thanks to the ICU nursing staff of Helen Keller for the support and care you provided Shelia.
Pallbearers will be, Benji Joiner, Donnie Crider, Jason Hayes, Mike Wharram, Zack Terry, and Danny Vaughn.
