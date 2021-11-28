WAYNESBORO, TN — Shelia Goodson Brown, 79, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Visitation will be held today, from 11 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel , Waynesboro, TN. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Thomas Brock Brown.

