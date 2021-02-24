COURTLAND — Shelia Ingram, 51, of the Rockyhill community, died February 22, 2021. There will be a graveside service at New Life Cemetery in Town Creek on Thursday at noon. Public viewing will be today at Jackson Memory Funeral Home from 10-6.

