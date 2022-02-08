HALEYVILLE — Shelia Louise Cousino, 73, died February 4, 2022. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

