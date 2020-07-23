FLORENCE — Shelia Marie Burns, 66, of Florence, passed away July 21, 2020, at her residence. She was self-employed and co-owner of the Diamond Mine jewelry store.
Survivors include son, Charles Edward Burns; brother, Dexter Weeks; sisters, Francis Mann, Mary Simmons, Susan Witt and Laura Weeks; half-brother, Harlon Weeks; sister-in-law, Marie Morgan; and one grandchild.
Preceded in death by parents, Charlie Weeks and Mattie Charlene Wisdom Weeks; husband, Charles Thomas Burns; son, Thomas Wayne Burns; brothers, Gary Weeks, Chester Weeks, Larry Weeks and Charles Weeks; and sister, Martha Morgan.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, July 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Gerald Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Railroad Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Robertson, Blake Hinton, Eric Holt, Jason Morgan, Casey Stricklin and Joe Myrick. Honorary pallbearer will be Dexter Weeks.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
