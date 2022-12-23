PHIL CAMPBELL
Shelia Ann Scott Murray, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday, December 23, 2022, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will follow 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Dr Sonny Nix officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
She was born December 12, 1951, in Russellville, AL., to Athel Scott and Maude Cansler.
She was preceded in death by her father, Athel Scott; mother, Maude Cansler; brother, James Greenwood and sister, Theresa Cansler; and stepfather, Neil Cansler.
Shelia is survived by her husband, Robert Wayne Murray; her sons, Robert Jason Murray (Julie) and James Bradley Murray (Joanna); her daughter, Katie Murray Wakefield (Zac); her grandchildren, Emma and Morgan Murray, Lyla, Kensie and Karley Wakefield and soon to be baby Murray; and host nieces and Nephews.
Akins Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
