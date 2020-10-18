SPRING HILL, FL
Sheila Rae Wyatt Pope, age 68, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away Friday October 9, 2020, at Melech Hospice House, in Temple Terrace Florida.
She was born in Sheffield, Alabama, August 22, 1952 to her loving parents Ray Wyatt and Emogene Mayfield Creekmore, both of whom have preceded her in death. She moved from Alabama to Florida in 1989, with her spouse Charles Emmett Pope, who also preceded her in death June 13 this very year. They were married 49 years in this realm and will have eternity together in the next.
Sheila is also preceded in death by siblings, Debra Wyatt, Bill Wyatt, and Steve Wyatt, and is survived by siblings Glenda Welch, Patsy Melancon, John Wyatt and Christy Popdan.
She is also survived by her two children Sonya Pope Engel (husband Mark), and Charles Robert Pope (wife Lisa); and her grandchildren, Faith Pope, Casey Pope, Gracie Pope, Emma Pope, Adam Harasiuk (fiancé Jalisa), Savannah Lux (husband Scott), Andrew Engel and Mackenzie Engel; as well as her great-grandson, Malcom Harasiuk. She is survived by her nephew Jason Wyatt as well.
Visitation was Tuesday, October 13, at the Seven Hills Chapel of Brewer and Sons Funeral Home, Spring Hill. Local visitation and funeral service was Friday, October 16, at Harris Chapel Baptist Church in Cherokee, AL, with Morrison’s Funeral Home, Cherokee, directing. Sheila was laid to rest at the Harris Chapel Cemetery.
“Sheila was Mom to Rob and I, or Granny to all since Faith Taylor came along and that indeed is who she was - she never met a soul that she didn’t love wholly. She loved football, she loved Kenny Rogers and country music - she loved a lot of things but nothing more than her family - she was fierce about that. Mama and her smile made this world better. We love and miss you. We will see you again.”
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented