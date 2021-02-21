MORRIS CHAPEL, TN — Mrs. Shelia Sue McCullough, born April 29, 1948 to the late Linas and Liddy J. Turnbow of Morris Chapel, TN. Mrs. McCullough passed away February 15, 2021. She was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church where she was always ready to help in church and community functions; and she was a 1966 graduate of Central High School in Savannah, TN. Mrs. McCullough was a devout Christian and was prepared when the Lord called her home.
A graveside service will be Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Officiating will be Mike Moore. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. McCullough was preceded in death by her first husband, Danny Cromwell; son, Danny Wayne Cromwell; sister, Alvine Boyd; brother, Kenneth Turnbow; and parents, Linas and Liddy Turnbow.
She is survived by her husband, Garland McCullough of Morris Chapel, TN; grandchildren, Kade, Ryker, and Keslee Cromwell; sisters, Wanda Cromwell, Ann McFalls, and Peggy Caroll; brother, Steve Turnbow; and daughter-in-law, Misty Cromwell of Ponchatoula, LA.
