TOWN CREEK — Shelia Thaxton Harper, 63, of Town Creek died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. There will be a graveside service on October 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery with Brothers Scotty Letson and Tommy Smith officiating and Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
Shelia was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Harper; and her father, David J Thaxton.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Hunter (Brandy) Harper, a daughter, Hannah Kate (Caleb) Hill, both of Town Creek; siblings, David (Vanessa) Thaxton of Lexington and Deanna (Tim) Terry of Rogersville; four grandchildren, Heidi and Kylie Harper, Ellie Kate and Waylon Hill; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Commented