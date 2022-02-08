MUSCLE SHOALS — Shelia Thomason Howard, 76, of Muscle Shoals, died Saturday, February 5, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 9, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Ben Hayes and Jesse Thomason officiating. Interment will be in Barton Cemetery, Cherokee.
Shelia was a native of Cherokee, Alabama, but had lived most of her life in Muscle Shoals. She was a member of the Church of Christ and a graduate of Cherokee High School and Northwest Junior College, where she earned her Nursing Degree. Shelia retired after thirty-two years, working as a nurse for many doctors, including Joshua Vacik, MD, William Reed, MD, and R. Winston Williams, MD. She loved taking care of all her family members and patients. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. Shelia was preceded in death by her husband, James W. “Bill” Howard, Jr.; parents, J.T. and Tellie Thomason; sisters, Teresa Thomason, Freeda Barnes, and Betty Ditto; and son-in-law, Frank Kelley.
Shelia is survived by her daughters Tonya Robb, Lania Kelley; sons, Wesley Howard (Amy) and Matthew Howard; grandchildren, Jami Bates (Adam), Tyler Robb, Brittany Lindley (Chris) and Brigham, Blakely and Beckham Howard; great-grandchildren, Ally Bates, Aubree Lindley, and soon-to-arrive, Baby Lindley; brothers, Jesse Thomason and Jimmy Thomason (Nella); sisters, Carolyn Mayfield and Donna Kimbrough; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Robb, Adam Bates, Chris Lindley, Steve Rich, Greg Kimbrough, Jeff Barnes, and Ricky Wagnon.
