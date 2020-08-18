LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Shelia Wells Fairbanks, 50, died August 12, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Dunn Cemetery. She was of the Baptist faith.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.