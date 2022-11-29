RED BAY — Shelley Fisher, 72, died November 25, 2022. Funeral will be Wednesday at noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, with burial in Single Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Deaton Funeral Home.

