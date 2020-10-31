SPRUCE PINE — Shellie Hester Sumerel, 82, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital.
The family only service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Bro. Paul Swindle speaking at the service. Burial in Franklin Memory Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmons and Elton Hester; brothers, Cranford Hester, Curtis Hester, James Hester, and Bobby Hester.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 64 years, Leamon Sumerel; daughters, Tilda Sumerel, Ginger Guinn (James); grandchildren, Ashley Burchell (Adam), Braxton Guinn (Katie), Casey Stewart (Trace); great-grandchildren, Luke Guinn, Sadie Kate Guinn, Adley Burchell, Ellynn Burchell, Liles Burchell, Brady Stewart, Annaliese Stewart; sister, Dorothy Lanford; and several nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Donald King, Philip Humphres, Billy Hurst, Kenny Hurst, Dale Green and Bob Rickard.
