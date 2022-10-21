MUSCLE SHOALS
Shellie Ruth Young, 77, of Muscle Shoals, Al. passed away October 18, 2022. Mrs. Young was a homemaker and attended Colbert County Cowboy Church.
Visitation will be Friday, October 21, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her parents, David and Leona Demastus; husband, Ronald Young; brothers, Glen and Leon Demastus; and sister, Mary Ann Crompton.
She is survived by her son, Walter Baker; and daughter, Melanie Barringer.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
