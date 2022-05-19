HAMILTON — Shelly McCormick, 52, died May 17, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday at 12 p.m. until service beginning at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- A quest to make the perfect ramen
- Lotteries for May 19
- Diabetes Quick Fix: Pork Fried Rice
- Littleville home destroyed by blaze
- Director saddened by imminent closure of Sunrise Center
- Loretto Mustangs win baseball regional crown
- Security tightened for primary election
- Colbert judge confident voting system is secure
Most Read
Articles
- Jailer, inmate left together before escape
- Jeep crashes through Muscle Shoals antique store
- Woman falls 50 feet from Singing River Bridge
- SRO backs over Central student
- Stars will fall on Alabama at Helen Keller Festival
- Principal: Central student in stable condition
- Principal: Central student stable after incident
- Couple die in Sunday afternoon fire in Central Heights
- 9-year-old dies in head-on collision in Colbert Co.
- Parole denied for Colbert ax murderer
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Gary Marvin Addison and Karen Anne Wallace Addison
- Vicky Sue Davis White
- Grades to be realigned in Lauderdale County schools
- Jailer, inmate left together before escape
- Dr. B. Kembrel Jones
- Thomas Reid Darby
- Convicted robber gets 25 years in prison
- Izabela Kynlei 'Bela Kynlei' Terry
- Sabian Lee Freeman
- Dr. Oliver Pharr Matthews, Jr.
Images
Videos
Commented
- Biden's EV plan is not a deal (2)
- Project Say Something files suit against city, chief (2)
- Corrections officer may be involved in assisted escape (2)
- Ex-pastor pleads guilty to 3 sexual abuse charges (1)
- RBI means 'revenue brought in' for Shoals (1)
- Drug dealer pleads to 25 years (1)
- How did this happen? (1)
- Questions surround rape allegations on UNA campus (1)
- Cal Thomas: How children become progressives (1)
- The donkey has always served you best (1)
- Pride Landing access road has been completed (1)
- Waterloo School wins beautification award (1)
- A different kind of reenactment (1)
- Despite inflation, gas is cheaper (1)
- Participation in primary election is essential (1)
- Couple die in Sunday afternoon fire in Central Heights (1)
- Cynthia M. Allen: So much for ‘demographics are destiny.’ Biden is crashing with Hispanic voters (1)
- Group seeks 'practical' climate protections (1)
Commented