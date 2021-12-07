MUSCLE SHOALS — Shelton Lee Prince, 82, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Keith Prince will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a member of Muscle Shoals Baptist Church for over 30 years. He loved his church and church family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and RVerna Prince; brothers, Melton and Joe Prince; and sister, Betty Bradford.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Dessie Prince; children, Kim Pickett (Mike) and Roman Prince (Pam); stepsons, Allen Pace (Dorenda), Tony Pace, and Larry Pace (Stacy); brother, Danny Prince (Rita); sister, Doris Kimbrough; sisters-in-law, Doris Prince and Camille Prince; three grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Muscle Shoals Baptist Church.
At the request of the family, please wear a mask.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff on the fourth floor at Helen Keller Hospital.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
Commented