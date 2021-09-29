RUSSELLVILLE — Sheree Wilson Berryman, 65 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away September 26, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Knights of Pythias Cemetery with Brother Gerald Pennington officiating.
Sheree was a member of Waco Church of Christ.
She was born February 4, 1956, in Russellville, AL.
Sheree was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Wilson; her siblings, Darlene Wilson, Nancy Stein, and Mark Wilson; and her niece and nephew, Julie Stein and Derek Parks.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Berryman; her father, Buster Wilson; her daughters, Kelly Williams (Stuart), Brandi Berryman, and Danielle Steele; her siblings, Jennifer Mills (Doug), Carolyn Parks, Mary Katherine Haney (Dan), Tim Wilson, John Wilson, and David Wilson; her grandchildren, Taylor, Jayden, Gracelyn, Shayla, Katie, and Abigail; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests anyone that attends to please practice social distancing.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
