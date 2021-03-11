TUSCUMBIA — Sherman Autry “Bear” Smith, 80, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, March 08, 2021, just 22 days after the passing of his wife.
Sherman “Bear” retired after years of being a State Trooper. He loved his wife, his sons, but especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be 12:00 noon, Friday, March 12, 2021 at Franklin Memory Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betsy Chisholm Smith; son, Mark Scott Smith; parents, Earnest and Willie Lee (Cagle) Smith; and brother, Herman Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Michael “Mike” Smith (Tab); grandchildren, Lindsay Crunk (Micah), Heather Smith; great-grandchildren, Kaia Lynn Crunk, River Crunk; niece, Krysta Smith; and nephew, Herman Smith.
The pallbearers will be fellow State Troopers.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Encompass Home Health & Hospice for the love and care to our family. Also a special thanks to family and friends, Donald and Betty Wray, Mark and Nina McNatt for the extra care and assistance shown to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Encompass Hospice.
