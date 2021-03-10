TUSCUMBIA — Sherman Autry “Bear” Smith, 80, died March 8, 2021. Graveside service will be Friday at 12 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens with Spry Memorial Chapel directing. He was the father of Michael and Mark Smith.

