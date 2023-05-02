F 5.2.23 Sherri Ponder.jpg

FLORENCE — Sherri Christine Melton Ponder, 64, of Florence, passed away peacefully, April 29, 2023 surrounded by family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Center Star.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you