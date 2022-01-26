HALEYVILLE — Sherrie Ann Hale, 75, died January 24, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Henryfield FCM Church in the Ashridge community. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Henryfield Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

