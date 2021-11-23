RUSSELLVILLE — Sherrie Montgomery Cummings, 61, died November 20, 2021. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Gateway Church with Spry Memorial Chapel directing. She will lie in state from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery. She was married to Donnie Cummings, Sr.

