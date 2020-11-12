TUSCUMBIA — Sherry Ann Smith Grissom, 64, of Tuscumbia, was lovingly surrounded by her husband and her children as she passed from this life and into the arms of her Savior on November 10, 2020.
Sherry was born in Franklin County, AL, on June 11, 1956, to the late Wabern D. Smith and Audrey Bell Smelser Smith. She graduated from Colbert Heights High School and made lifelong friendships there before she attended Harding University. Sherry later returned home and married her sweetheart, Steve, on August 12, 1978, and they shared a wonderful life together.
Sherry was a faithful member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. She was a selfless servant of Christ and showed her faith by her works. She worked at Bank Independent before her children were born. Sherry was also the librarian at the Colbert Campus of Mars Hill Bible School. She loved music and taught many children to play the piano. She was a wonderful Southern cook, who prepared delicious vegetable meals from the Grissom garden for so many people. She also enjoyed reading, especially her Bible, and watching her favorite team, the Alabama Crimson Tide, play football. Her most joyful hobby was sewing. She was a talented seamstress; her beautiful creations are remarkable masterpieces. Sherry took great delight in designing and completing sewing projects. Her specialties were smocking and French hand sewn garments that are now future heirlooms.
Sherry leaves behind her husband, Steve Grissom; daughter, Shannon Leigh Grissom Rickard (Bart); and her son, Seth Bryant Grissom (Shelley). She was “Gigi” to three precious little girls whom she loved with dear affection, Audrey Kate Rickard, Ann Blevins Grissom, and Anna Katherine Rickard. She is also survived by a brother, Gale H. Smith (Jennifer), as well as numerous cousins and very special friends, Kathy Benson and Debbie Bourland.
Visitation will be today, November 12, beginning at 5:00 PM at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. A memorial service will be Friday, November 13, at 11:00 AM also at Tuscumbia Church of Christ with Jeff Abrams, Chad Holder, and Bart Rickard officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Bart Rickard, Rick Robbins, Joe Benson, Ricky Bourland, Judge Hal Hughston, and Grant Wright.
Memorials may be made to Mars Hill Bible School or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
