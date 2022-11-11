ROGERSVILLE — Sherry Ann Weathers, 72, died November 9, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Rogersville United Methodist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Spry Funeral Home in Athens is directing.

