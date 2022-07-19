MUSCLE SHOALS — Sherry Hudson started her eternal journey on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the age of 66.
Sherry was born in Sheffield, Alabama on May 13, 1956, to the late George and Myra Nell Cox. Sherry graduated from Muscle Shoals High School in 1974. She attended the University of North Alabama where she received her Bachelor of Science degree and her Master of Education degree. She was a teacher for Colbert County Schools for 25 years, having retired in 2014. Sherry was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church and the Lydia Bell Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her husband, Billy; sons, Nicholas (Lindsey) and Jacob; two special grandchildren who were the love of her life, Mackenna Joan and Colin Hugh Hudson; brother, Gary Bunkey Cox (Jennifer); mother-in-law, Wootena Hudson; niece, Samantha Hamilton Ross (Greg); one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
Sherry’s hobbies included going to the beach, reading a good book, taking care of her grandchildren, and shopping on QVC and Amazon.
In addition to her parents, Sherry was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Edna Pickens; and her uncle and aunt, George and Cecilia Webb.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 19, at 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with Barrett Long officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
The family gratefully acknowledges the love, kindness, and support of their church family, as well as the many people involved in medical care for Sherry; Dr. Van Gerpen, Dr. Jack McLendon, Grace Zills, Pat Pennington, Joyce Willingham, Patsy Johnson, Southern Care Hospice, Rachel Berry, Brianna Maharrey, Helen Keller Therapy and Speech Center, the many nurses and staff members of her doctors and hospitals, and to those who have sent cards, food, and prayed for them.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Parkinson Voice Project, 646 N. Coit Road, Suite 2250, Richardson, Texas 75080, or your local Parkinson’s foundation.
