PULASKI, TENNESSEE — Sherry Elizabeth Gabel, 44, died August 4, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Leoma Cemetery. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN.

