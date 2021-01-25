LYNN — Sherry Lee Gustafson, 52, died January 23, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. in Lynn Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- China tackles pandemic with mass construction once again
- Judge orders Uganda's Bobi Wine freed from house arrest
- EU weighs response to Navalny arrest, protest crackdown
- Witnesses: Eritrean soldiers loot, kill in Ethiopia's Tigray
- Asia Today: Australia OKs Pfizer vaccine, to begin in Feb.
- Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
- Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
- Asian shares rise on recovery hopes, markets eye earnings
Most Read
Articles
- Deputy assigned to western part of Lauderdale County
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave
- Florence man charged with solicitation of a child
- Tuscumbia cyclist struck, killed Tuesday night
- Person struck, killed by vehicle on U.S. Highway 72 in Tuscumbia
- Pot found in vehicle across from house fire
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city
- Vogue article features Florence designers Chanin, Reid
- Tuscumbia cleanup has special meaning to councilwoman
- Florence man dies after boat capsizes on Pickwick Lake
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Former Alabama lawmaker Ed Henry pardoned by Trump
- Florence police investigating possible murder
- Deputy assigned to western part of Lauderdale County
- Bill Aycock
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave
- Nell Hester Bedford
- George Bradley Hargett
- Florence man charged with solicitation of a child
- Rebecca L. Haddock
- Tuscumbia cyclist struck, killed Tuesday night
Images
Videos
Commented
- What would Trump pardon himself for? (3)
- POTUS should be removed from office (2)
- Rebranding UNA jerseys a mistake (2)
- Ivey: Brooks ‘does not speak’ for all Republicans, Alabamians (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave (1)
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student (1)
- Loretto boys, girls basketball teams ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class A (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented