MUSCLE SHOALS — Sherry Marie Owen Moore, 79, of Muscle Shoals passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022. Her visitation will be Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Larry Kilpatrick and Wade Hunt officiating. The burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.
Sherry graduated from Mars Hill Bible School in 1961. She worked as an insurance claims representative for many years. Sherry was a loving wife, a caring mother, and an unbelievable Mimi. Her four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, were her pride and joy. She loved her family deeply, and she meant the world to each of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Virginia Owen, and her brother, Auburn Owen.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Lewis. E. Moore; her daughters, Stacey Mathes (Mark) and Beth Ledbetter (Anthony); son, Stephen Moore (Tracy); grandchildren, Caitlin Paul (Caleb), Caroline Golden (Rion), Blair Ledbetter (Sara) and Blake Ledbetter (Payton); great-grandchildren, Lydia Ledbetter, Emma and Avery Paul; and by her sister, Kerry Owen.
She was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ.
Special thanks to Dr. N. Rao Boorgu, for his compassionate care for the past 46 years, and to Dr. Therese Lango, Charlotte, and Patsy for their kindness and care over the years.
Pallbearers will be Blair Ledbetter, Blake Ledbetter, Caleb Paul, Rion Golden, Seth Thompson, and Briley Agee.
A heartfelt thanks to her wonderful caregivers Gloria, Kim, and Linda, you have been a blessing.
