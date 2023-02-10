HAMILTON — Sherry Moore, 74, died February 7, 2023. Family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you