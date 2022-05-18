SHEFFIELD — Sherry Richardson, 61 years old of Sheffield, AL passed away May 15, 2022.
The funeral service will be Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 2 PM at Annapolis Avenue Church of Christ.
Sherry was a member of Annapolis Avenue Church of Christ. She had a compassionate heart and loved being with her family and reading. She was gifted with a kind heart that she used to encourage others.
She was born June 13, 1960, in Russellville, AL to Albert and Bennie Lou Turbyfill.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Ricky Turbyfill.
She is survived by her husband, Max Richardson; her children, Randy Jackson, Misty Bassham (Mikey), and Brandon Richardson; her siblings, Brenda McCormick, Sandra Sharp, Ronald Turbyfill and Donald Turbyfill; her grandchildren, Jordan, Destany, Bryson, Owen and Evan; her mother-in-law, Sue Richardson.
