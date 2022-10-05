FLORENCE — Sherry Faye Ross, 71, of Florence, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. There will be a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7th, at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights with Steven McFall officiating.
Sherry was the general manager for KFC for 21 years and was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Roger Dale Ross.
She is survived by children, Andria Ross (Robert), Wayne Ross (Michelle); brothers, John David McCormick, Rickey McCormick (Marilyn), and Bill McCormick; grandchildren, Kion Dixon, Jaden Dixon, Dakota Ross, and Dylan Ross; step-grandchildren, Tina Southerland (Denisha) and Tommy Southerland (Crissy); step-great-grandchildren, Andrew Southerland, Kenlee, Ashlyn, and Nevaeh Southerland.
