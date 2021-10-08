FLORENCE — Sherry Ruth Garner, age 72, of Florence, Alabama, passed away October 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, 2:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie Paul Barnett, Sr.; mother, Nettie Ruth Barnett; sister, Linda Gail Skipworth; brothers, Johnnie Paul Barnett, Jr., and Mickey Wayne Barnett.
Sherry is survived by her son whom she adored, Leonard Bryan Garner; sister, Charlene Renee McDaniel (Marlin); sister-in-law, Bonnie Barnett; brother-in-law, Roy Skipworth; numerous nieces and nephews.
Sherry went to Coffee High School. She was an honest, kind, caring, lady who loved Alabama football. She loved her nieces and nephews and her family was the joy of her life.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com
