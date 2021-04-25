PULASKI, TENNESSEE — Sherry Sinyard, a former respiratory therapist, resident of Pulaski, TN, died unexpectedly on April 19th at the age of 51.
Sherry is survived by her parents, Jimmy and Nellie Sinyard; daughters, Chel-sy Williams and Miranda Smith (Austin); and siblings, Deborah Rolin, Randy Sinyard, Jeff Sinyard, Michael Sinyard, Sharlene Holden (Lee), and Russell Sinyard.
She was preceded in death by Greg Sinyard (brother) and Christy Shelton (niece).
Sherry was born in Florence, AL on July 29, 1969. She graduated from Wallace State in 2000 with a degree in Respiratory Therapy. She completed college while raising her two daughters and worked over 10 years at ECM.
Sherry was a devoted loving mother and enjoyed studying the word of God. It brought her joy to be with her family. She enjoyed flowers and plants (white roses were her favorite). Sherry never met a stranger, she always made you feel welcome.
If you knew her, you knew how big her faith in the Lord was. She prayed for every loved one. When she prayed you knew it reached Heaven.
We will miss her laughter and her smile.
Spry Williams Funeral Home will hold arrangements. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 25, with her service at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Mitchell Cemetery in Anderson.
Flowers, and donations may be offered at 1950 Helton Drive Florence, AL. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
