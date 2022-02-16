HACKLEBURG — Sherry Kay Smith, 58, died February 13, 2022. Visitation is today from 11 a.m. to noon at Spry Memorial Chapel. The Funeral Service will follow at noon, with burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
She was the sister to Kim Jones and Deirdre Quillen.
